BRIEF-Aker ASA sells real estate assets to main owner

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Aker Asa

* agreement to sell real estate assets to Kjell Inge Roekke and his company Resource Group TRG AS

* together with external financing, transactions will release nok 1.55 billion in cash to aker and holding companies upon completion

* transaction comprises 25 per cent of shares in Fornebu Gateway real estate consortium and shares in aker maritime finance as, which owns eight industrial properties acquired from Akastor ASA

* The sale will generate a total cash consideration of NOK 952 million

* Prior to the transaction, Aker will receive proceeds of NOK 600 million from external financing of the Akastor industrial properties

* Aker will recognise a gain of NOK 90 million from the transaction, as a result of profit accumulated during the period owned by Aker and reduced tax liabilities

* Selling our real estate properties to Kjell Inge Roekke and TRG will free up cash to Aker, while still enable us to maintaining control over facilities that are of strategic importance to both Akastor and Aker Solutions

* retains a solid cash buffer to seize opportunities that may arise in current market downturn

Kjell Inge Røkke is Aker's chairman and principal shareholder, and is also TRG's majority shareholder. The agreements therefore constitute related-party transactions. The sales processes were conducted at arm's length, in compliance with Aker's own guidelines for related-party transactions