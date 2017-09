BRIEF-Tom Tailor Group FY net sales up at EUR 956 mln

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Tom Tailor Holding AG :

* Group achieves targets for fiscal year 2015

* FY group net sales exceed forecast and rise to 956 million euros ($1.06 billion), up 2.5 pct

* FY recurring EBITDA for group at 76 million euros and within target corridor (previous year: 87 million euros) 

* FY net profit 100,000 euros (previous year: 10.8 million euros)

* FY recurring net income of 14.3 million euros (previous year: 21.1 million euros)