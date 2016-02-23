FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says trial with Tresiba met primary end-point
February 23, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says trial with Tresiba met primary end-point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk :

* Says Tresiba demonstrates significantly lower rate of hypoglycaemia than insulin glargine u100 in blinded phase 3b trial in people with type 1 diabetes

* Says trial met primary end-point by demonstrating non-inferiority in rate of severe or blood glucose confirmed symptomatic hypoglycemia of Tresiba compared to insulin glargine

* Says expect to initiate filing of data from switch trials with regulatory authorities in the third quarter 2016 with aim of updating label for Tresiba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

