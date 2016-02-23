FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Delticom acquires online food retailing interests
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 23, 2016 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Delticom acquires online food retailing interests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Delticom AG :

* Acquires online food retailing interests, 90 pct interest in Gourmondo Food GmbH and a 100 pct interest in ES Food GmbH

* Sellers are Pruefer GmbH, Hannover, Germany, and direct or indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of Pruefer GmbH

* At same time, Delticom is to acquire Ringway GmbH, an 80 percent subsidiary of ES Food that has developed and markets an innovative 3D online shop

* Acquisition price amounts to a total of 30 million euros ($33.00 million); 18.5 million euros being paid in cash, 1.5 million euros being rendered through assuming bank borrowings of Gourmondo, 10 million euros rendered through issuing new Delticom shares to one of sellers, Seguti GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.