FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-LSE confirms in talks to potentially merge with Deutsche Boerse
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2016 / 1:58 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-LSE confirms in talks to potentially merge with Deutsche Boerse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* Statement re. press comment

* Potential merger of equals between London Stock Exchange Group Plc and Deutsche Boerse Ag

* Board of LSE and management board of Deutsche Boerse confirm that they are in detailed discussions about a potential merger of equals of two businesses

* Potential merger would be structured as an all-share merger of equals under a new holding company

* Based on this exchange ratio, parties anticipate that deutsche boerse shareholders would hold 54.4 per cent, and LSE shareholders would hold 45.6 per cent of enlarged issued

* Under terms lse shareholders would be entitled to receive 0.4421 new shares in exchange for each lse share

* Under terms deutsche boerse shareholders would be entitled to receive one new share in exchange for each deutsche boerse share

* Combined group would have a unitary board composed of equal numbers of lse and deutsche boerse directors

* All key businesses of LSE and Deutsche Boerse would continue to operate under their current brand names

* Potential merger, if completed, would be classified as a reverse takeover under listing rules of financial conduct authority

* Discussions between parties remain ongoing regarding other terms and conditions of potential merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.