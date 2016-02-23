BRIEF-Volvo proposes Stjernholm, Samuelsson and Lundstedt as new board members

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Volvo Ab

* Helena Stjernholm, Hakan Samuelsson and Martin Lundstedt proposed as new board members of Volvo

* The Election Committee has also resolved to propose the re-election of Chairman of the Board Carl-Henric Svanberg, as well as Board members Matti Alahuhta, Eckhard Cordes, James W. Griffith, Kathryn V. Marinello, Martina Merz, Hanne de Mora and Lars Westerberg

* Anders Nyrén has announced that he will not be standing for re-election