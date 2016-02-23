FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apax entities to sell about 23.3 pct stake in Auto Trader -bookrunner
February 23, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Apax entities to sell about 23.3 pct stake in Auto Trader -bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bofa Merrill Lynch:

* Proposed placing of up to 233,633,279 ordinary shares in Auto Trader Group Plc

* Crystal A Holdco S.À R.L., Crystal B Holdco S.À R.L. announce their intention to sell an aggregate of up to 234 million ordinary shares in capital of co

* Placing shares represent approximately 23.3 percent of company’s issued share capital

* This is with the exception of 1.8 percent of issued share capital of company, which they will hold for administrative purposes

* Sellers, entities indirectly wholly owned by Apax Europe Vii, will be looking to sell remaining stake they hold in co

* Company will not receive any proceeds from placing

* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately following this announcement

* Deutsche Bank AG and Merrill Lynch International are acting as joint bookrunners on the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

