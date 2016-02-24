FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Recipharm to acquire Mitim Srl for SEK 640 mln
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 24, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Recipharm to acquire Mitim Srl for SEK 640 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Recipharm Publ Ab

* Recipharm to acquire Italian Mitim Srl for sek 640 million adding scale and niche technology in injectable beta lactams

* The transaction is valued to an Enterprise Value of EUR 68 million (SEK 640 million) equivalent to approximately 8 times pro forma 2015 EBITDA

* Mitim had 2015 pro forma revenues of EUR 42.5 million(1) which would have represented an increase of almost 12% on Recipharm’s total 2015 revenues

* The acquisition will be accretive to both EBITDA margin and earnings per share from Q2 2016

* Transaction costs of approximately SEK 4 million will be charged to Q1 results Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.