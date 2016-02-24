BRIEF-Recipharm to acquire Mitim Srl for SEK 640 mln

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Recipharm Publ Ab

* Recipharm to acquire Italian Mitim Srl for sek 640 million adding scale and niche technology in injectable beta lactams

* The transaction is valued to an Enterprise Value of EUR 68 million (SEK 640 million) equivalent to approximately 8 times pro forma 2015 EBITDA

* Mitim had 2015 pro forma revenues of EUR 42.5 million(1) which would have represented an increase of almost 12% on Recipharm’s total 2015 revenues

* The acquisition will be accretive to both EBITDA margin and earnings per share from Q2 2016

* Transaction costs of approximately SEK 4 million will be charged to Q1 results