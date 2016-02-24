FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SHW FY 2015 net profit up 34 percent to EUR 14.4 mln
February 24, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SHW FY 2015 net profit up 34 percent to EUR 14.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - SHW AG :

* Result within target range - operating margin stabilises at previous year’s level

* FY net profit rose 34 percent to 14.4 million euros ($15.86 million)

* Dividend 1.00 euros per share

* FY group sales in fiscal year 2015 up by 8 per cent to 463.5 million euros

* For fiscal year 2016, group is expecting sales of between 440 million and 460 million euros

* Is expecting its consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be between 43 million and 47 million euros in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

