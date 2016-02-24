FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-International Personal Finance FY revenue falls 6.1 pct
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-International Personal Finance FY revenue falls 6.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc :

* Final dividend 7.8 penceper share

* FY revenue 735.4 million stg vs 783.2 mln stg

* 34 pct growth in credit issued in FY

* New legislation in Poland and Slovakia will impact our profitability materially in 2016 and beyond

* Total dividend up 3.3 percent to 12.4 penceper share

* Strong underlying growth in profit before tax and exceptional items of 10 pct

* FY EPS 37.1 pence

* “we expect regulatory headwinds to continue”

* FY profit before taxation 100.2 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.