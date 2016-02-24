BRIEF-Aareal Bank plans dividend of eur 1.65 per share for 2015

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank AG

* Bank plans to continue to distribute an ordinary dividend of approximately 50 percent of earnings per share (EPS) for financial years from 2016 onwards

* for financial years 2016 until 2018 it is planned to add a supplementary dividend, increasing from 10 pct to between 20 and 30 pct of EPS, respectively

* bank aims to pay a dividend of approximately 60 pct of EPS for 2016 financial year

* bank aims to pay a dividend of approximately 70 to 80 pct of EPS for 2017 and 2018 financial years

* plans dividend of eur 1.65 per share for 2015 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)