FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aareal Bank plans dividend of eur 1.65 per share for 2015
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2016 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aareal Bank plans dividend of eur 1.65 per share for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank AG

* Bank plans to continue to distribute an ordinary dividend of approximately 50 percent of earnings per share (EPS) for financial years from 2016 onwards

* for financial years 2016 until 2018 it is planned to add a supplementary dividend, increasing from 10 pct to between 20 and 30 pct of EPS, respectively

* bank aims to pay a dividend of approximately 60 pct of EPS for 2016 financial year

* bank aims to pay a dividend of approximately 70 to 80 pct of EPS for 2017 and 2018 financial years

* plans dividend of eur 1.65 per share for 2015 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.