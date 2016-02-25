BRIEF-Aareal posts rise in 2015 operating profit

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank AG

* FY operating profit 470 million eur versus 436 million eur year ago

* RoE before taxes, excluding negative goodwill from acquisition of Westimmo, increases to 12.1 per cent

* Plans to raise distribution ratio to up to 80 per cent and to increase dividend

* “Aareal 2020” focuses on further optimising organisational structure, and on realising new income potential in both segments

* Net interest income is expected to decline to a range between eur 700 and eur 740 million

* Expects competitive environment for commercial property finance to remain challenging in 2016 financial year

* Forecasts allowance for credit losses to fall to a range between eur 80 million and eur 120 million for 2016

* Expects RoE before taxes of around 11 per cent for current financial year

* Consolidated operating profit of eur 470 million

* Marked increase in consolidated net income, to eur 374 million

* CET1 ratio improves further to 13.1 per cent

* net commission income is projected to be in a range between eur 190 million and eur 200 million

* Q4 consolidated net income attributable to ordinary shareholders amounted to eur 60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: