FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aareal posts rise in 2015 operating profit
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2016 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aareal posts rise in 2015 operating profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank AG

* FY operating profit 470 million eur versus 436 million eur year ago

* RoE before taxes, excluding negative goodwill from acquisition of Westimmo, increases to 12.1 per cent

* Plans to raise distribution ratio to up to 80 per cent and to increase dividend

* “Aareal 2020” focuses on further optimising organisational structure, and on realising new income potential in both segments

* Net interest income is expected to decline to a range between eur 700 and eur 740 million

* Expects competitive environment for commercial property finance to remain challenging in 2016 financial year

* Forecasts allowance for credit losses to fall to a range between eur 80 million and eur 120 million for 2016

* Expects RoE before taxes of around 11 per cent for current financial year

* Consolidated operating profit of eur 470 million

* Marked increase in consolidated net income, to eur 374 million

* CET1 ratio improves further to 13.1 per cent

* net commission income is projected to be in a range between eur 190 million and eur 200 million

* Q4 consolidated net income attributable to ordinary shareholders amounted to eur 60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.