BRIEF-D. Carnegie and SBH agree on repayment of convertible loans
February 25, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-D. Carnegie and SBH agree on repayment of convertible loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - D. Carnegie & Co AB :

* Says has entered into a repayment agreement with creditor, Svensk Bolig Holding AB (SBH), on repayment of the subordinated loans

* Says will also pay SBH a market-based compensation for the value of the option

* Repayment shall be made in cash on July 1

* SBH will get compensation for option value of convertible bonds of about 137 million Swedish crowns ($16.16 million)

* Says intends to finance repayment by, inter alia, an issue of new shares and a bond issue

* In the company’s acquisition of all the shares in Hyresbostäder i Sverige II AB from SBH in July 2014, the purchase price was partly paid by way of issuing three convertible subordinated loans each amounting to 340 million Swedish crowns, which upon full conversion correspond to 16.3 million shares or about 19 pct of the total number of outstanding shares

* Says will propose to extraordinary general meeting to authorize board a directed issue of class B shares to new investors of up to 10 pct of outstanding shares

* Says purpose of authorization is to enable planned repayment of subordinated loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4753 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
