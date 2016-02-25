FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MLP FY total revenue up 4.9 pct at 557.2 mln euros
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MLP FY total revenue up 4.9 pct at 557.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - MLP AG :

* Accelerates strategic transformation

* FY group net profit including profits generated by DOMCURA as of January 1, 2015 was 23.3 mln euros (29.0 million euros)

* Executive board recommends dividend per share of 12 cents (17 cents)

* FY total revenue rose by 4.9 percent to 557.2 million euros ($614.65 million) and to 535.0 million euros (531.1 million euros) adjusted for acquisition effects

* FY pro forma EBIT (before acquisitions) is 32.5 million euros (39.0 million euros)

* Sustainable EBIT level to once again show considerable growth from financial year 2017

* Potential for further inorganic growth continuously reviewed - continuation of successful growth initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.