BRIEF-Galliford full-year pretax profit rises 24 pct

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Plc :

* H1 revenue rose 12 percent to 1.265 billion stg

* H1 pretax profit rose 24 percent to 52.9 million stg

* H1 eps 52.2 pence versus 45.5 pence year ago

* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 15 percent to 52.9 million stg

* H1 2016 operating margin rising to 17.0 pct

* Interim dividend 26 penceper share

* Market conditions for linden homes have improved further since turn of year

* “Construction business has good visibility on revenue for next financial year” - CEO

* Increased interim dividend by 18 pct

Interim dividend of 26.0 pence per share to be paid on 7 april 2016