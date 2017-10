BRIEF-Derwent London FY earnings per share rise

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Derwent London Plc :

* FY EPRA earnings per share increased 25.0 pct to 71.34p per share

* FY net rental income increased 7.8 pct to £138.7m from £128.7m in 2014

* Epra net asset value per share increased by 21.6 pct to 3,535p at December 31

* Proposed final dividend per share increased by 10.0 pct to 30.80p, making 43.40p for full year

* Total dividend up 9.5 percent to 43.4 pence per share