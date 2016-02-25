FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spirent sees wireless testing division facing headwinds in 2016
February 25, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spirent sees wireless testing division facing headwinds in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc :

* FY profit before tax $9.6 million

* FY revenue rose 4 percent to 477.1 million usd

* full year results for year ended 31 december 2015

* FY adjusted operating profit 1 at $42.1 million versus $46.0 million

* FY operating profit at $10.1 million versus $23.7 million

* FY book to bill at $101 million versus $103 million

* Wireless & service experience revenue decreased by 6 per cent with growth in positioning and service experience offset by softness in wireless

* Regionally, revenue in americas and apac was strong, with EMEA somewhat weaker

* Impact of these market changes in wireless device test are expected to ripple into 2016

* Resulting in a projected lowering of revenue in region of $14.0 million in this part of our business

* Final dividend proposed for 2015 of 2.21 cents per ordinary share is equivalent to 1.59 pence per ordinary share

* Global markets for devices and carrier acceptance systems are continuing to see radical technological changes as customer requirements evolve

* Combined with final phase of major contract for hand-held test tools of $16.0 million being delivered in 2015, equates to an anticipated revenue headwind equivalent to 6 per cent of 2015 revenue

Wireless & service experience revenue decreased by 6 per cent with growth in positioning and service experience offset by softness in wireless. Source text for Eikon: For full story click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
