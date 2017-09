Feb 25 (Reuters) - Wcm Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :

* Acquires further DIY store

* Purchase price of around 22 million euros ($24.25 million) with a leasable area of around 13,500 square metres

* Long-term lease of 15 years from closing date

* Closing of transaction is scheduled for end of Q1 of 2016