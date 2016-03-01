FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dic Asset FY consolidated profit up at EUR 20.7 mln
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2016 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dic Asset FY consolidated profit up at EUR 20.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - DIC Asset AG :

* Exceeded its targets for 2015

* FY consolidated profit for period rose to 20.7 million euros ($22.52 million) (2014: 14.0 million euros) 

* Generated gross rental income of approximately 136.7 million euros in 2015 (2014: 147.5 million euros)

* Proposed dividend increase, to 0.37 euro per share (2014: 0.35 euro per share)

* Anticipates rental income of around 100 million euros for 2016, with FFO between 43 million and 45 million euros (approximately 0.63-0.66 euro per share)

* In 2016 plans to spend between 400 million and 450 million euros on acquisitions

* Volume of disposals, to further optimise company’s portfolio, is expected to range between 80 million and 100 million euros in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.