BRIEF-Dic Asset FY consolidated profit up at EUR 20.7 mln

March 1 (Reuters) - DIC Asset AG :

* Exceeded its targets for 2015

* FY consolidated profit for period rose to 20.7 million euros ($22.52 million) (2014: 14.0 million euros) 

* Generated gross rental income of approximately 136.7 million euros in 2015 (2014: 147.5 million euros)

* Proposed dividend increase, to 0.37 euro per share (2014: 0.35 euro per share)

* Anticipates rental income of around 100 million euros for 2016, with FFO between 43 million and 45 million euros (approximately 0.63-0.66 euro per share)

* In 2016 plans to spend between 400 million and 450 million euros on acquisitions

* Volume of disposals, to further optimise company’s portfolio, is expected to range between 80 million and 100 million euros in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)