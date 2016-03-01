FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Greggs full year profit up 25 pct, confident outlook
March 1, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Greggs full year profit up 25 pct, confident outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Greggs Plc

* Total FY sales up 5.2% to £835.7m (excluding 53rd week in 2014)

* Pre-tax profit excluding exceptional items up 25.4% to £73.0 m (2014: £58.3m)

* Final dividend 21.2 pence per share

* Total ordinary dividend per share up 30.0% to 28.6p (2014: 22.0p)

* Planned £100m investment in manufacturing and distribution operations over next five years

* This year has started well and consumer outlook remains positive with disposable incomes expected to grow further in 2016

* We are confident of delivering a further year of underlying growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

