BRIEF-Tullett Prebon FY operating profit 107.9 mln stg versus

March 1 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon Plc

* Final results

* Final dividend 11.25 penceper share

* FY revenue rose 13 percent to 796 million stg

* FY operating profit 107.9 million stg versus 100.7 million stg year ago

* Total dividend 16.85 penceper share

* revenue up 13 pct with higher revenue in every region

* underlying, before exceptional and acquisition related items . Revenue £796.0m (2014: £703.5m) . Operating profit £107.9m (2014: £100.7m) . Operating margin 13.6% (2014: 14.3%) . Profit before tax £93.7m (2014: £86.6m)

* recommending an unchanged final dividend of 11.25p per share, making total dividend for year 16.85p per share, unchanged from that paid for 2014