BRIEF-Tullett Prebon sees ICAP deal to close in 2016
March 1, 2016 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tullett Prebon sees ICAP deal to close in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon Plc

* Statement re acquisition

* Update on proposed acquisition of icap’s global hybrid voice broking and information business

* Announces combined class 1 circular and prospectus relating to transaction will be published later today

* Tullett Prebon continues to respond to second request and to continue to work cooperatively with DoJ in connection with its review of transaction

* Tullett Prebon and icap are also actively engaged in pre-notification discussions with cma, having submitted a draft notification, met with cma and responded to cma requests for information

* Clearance will also be requested by tullett prebon and icap from anti-trust authorities in singapore and australia

* Will seek a number of approvals from regulators including fca in relation to a change of control to enable transaction to take place. Tullett prebon intends to make such applications before end of h1 2016

* Continues to anticipate that transaction will close in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

