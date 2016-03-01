FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zalando says Lothar Lanz nominated as new chairman
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 1, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zalando says Lothar Lanz nominated as new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Zalando SE

* Lothar Lanz nominated to become chairman of Zalando supervisory board

* Lothar Lanz to become new chairman effective after annual general meeting (AGM) on 31 May 2016

* Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, chief executive officer (CEO) of Modern Times Group (MTG), nominated for election to Zalando supervisory board at next AGM

* Audit committee deputy chairman Kai-Uwe Ricke to assume chairmanship of audit committee effective after AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

