BRIEF-Zalando says Lothar Lanz nominated as new chairman

March 1 (Reuters) - Zalando SE

* Lothar Lanz nominated to become chairman of Zalando supervisory board

* Lothar Lanz to become new chairman effective after annual general meeting (AGM) on 31 May 2016

* Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, chief executive officer (CEO) of Modern Times Group (MTG), nominated for election to Zalando supervisory board at next AGM

* Audit committee deputy chairman Kai-Uwe Ricke to assume chairmanship of audit committee effective after AGM