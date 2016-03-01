FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey full-year profit rises
March 1, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Taylor Wimpey full-year profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey Plc :

* Revenue up to 3,139.8 million stg versus 2,686.1 million stg year earlier

* Profit before tax and exceptional items up 34.1 percent to 603.8 million stg

* Completed a total of 13,219 homes (excluding joint ventures) across UK, up 7.5 pct (2014: 12,294 homes)

* 8.0 pct increase in total average selling price to £230k (2014: £213k)

* Record year end order book representing 7,484 homes (31 December 2014: 6,601) with a total value of £1,779 million (31 December 2014: £1,397 million), excluding JV

* Total dividend 1.67 pence per share

* Final dividend 1.18 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

