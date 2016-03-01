FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTG says to sell its Ukrainian pay-TV business
#Broadcasting
March 1, 2016 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MTG says to sell its Ukrainian pay-TV business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Modern Times Group (MTG) AB

* Says to sell its Ukrainian pay-TV business to Ukraine’s 1+1 Media Group (media.1plus1.ua)

* Says completion of the transaction is subject to local market regulatory approval

* "The sale of our Ukrainian operations is part of our ongoing strategic portfolio review. The Ukrainian team have created popular TV entertainment platforms and products, and we wish them every success in the future", says Jorgen Madsen Lindemann, MTG President and CEO For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

