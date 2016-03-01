FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DO Deutsche Office says no dividend payment for FY 2015
March 1, 2016 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DO Deutsche Office says no dividend payment for FY 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - DO Deutsche Office AG :

* Plans transformation into limited partnership and announces net loss for the year - no dividend payment for fiscal year 2015

* FY net loss of 79 million euros ($86 million) mainly results from value adjustments of real estate portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2015

* Against backdrop of negative result also in annual accounts of deutsche office, net loss for fiscal year 2015 shall be carried forward onto new accounts; a dividend payment is omitted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

