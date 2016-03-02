FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nel enters into final agreement with Uno-X for hydrogen station
#Healthcare
March 2, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nel enters into final agreement with Uno-X for hydrogen station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Nel ASA :

* NEL Fuel AS, a subsidiary of NEL ASA, and Uno-X have now entered into a final agreement for the rollout of minimum 20 hydrogen refuelling stations covering all the major cities in Norway within 2020

* Following the agreement, NEL and Uno-X have established the joint venture Uno-X Hydrogen AS, owned by Uno-X and NEL with 51 pct and 49 pct respectively

* Uno-X will be the main brand of the joint venture, whilst NEL will provide technology for hydrogen production and hydrogen refuelling stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

