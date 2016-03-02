BRIEF-Laird says FY revenue up 12 pct

March 2 (Reuters) - Laird Plc :

* Total dividend up 4 percent to 13 pence per share

* Final dividend up 4 percent to 8.6 pence per share

* Says FY revenue at 630.4 mln stg versus 564.9 mln stg year ago

* Says 16 pct increase in FY underlying profit before tax to 73.1 mln stg (2014: 63.2 mln stg) despite more challenging markets in Q4.

* Says we enter 2016 confident in our outlook for further growth and in our best position for several years

* Says over year, organic revenue 5 in US$ for Wireless Systems increased by 9.9 pct to $360.5m (2014, $328.0m)

* Says over year, organic revenue in US$ for performance materials was flat at $604.0m,(2014, $604.0m)

* Says FY profit before tax from continuing operations was 15.4 mln stg (2014: £48.1m)

* Says it is expected that underlying tax charge in 2016 will be in range of 18 pct to 20 pct, subject to any unexpected changes to tax rates in countries in which we operate

* Says FY operating margin at 12.8 pct versus 12.6 pct year ago , up 20bps

* Says FY underlying basic earnings per share at 21.8p versus 19.1p year ago

* Says anticipate a progressive improvement in our performance during year, with a steady first half performance and growth weighted towards second half

* Says continued progress in Wireless Systems and better markets within performance materials is countering headwinds in other areas