BRIEF-Cancom to issue up to 1.487 mln new shares

March 2 (Reuters) - Cancom Se

* adhoc: cancom se decides to increase share capital

* Says share capital of cancom se is to be increased by a nominal amount up to euro 1,487,957 (this corresponds to approx. 10 % of existing share capital) using partly authorised capital 2015/i while rescinding shareholders’ statutory subscription rights

* Says increase will be in exchange for cash contributions, with up to 1,487,957 new, notional no-par-value bearer shares being issued

* Says this will increase company’s share capital from euro 14,879,574 up to euro 16,367,531.

* Says new shares are to be underwritten by hauck & aufhäuser privatbankiers kgaa

* Says amount of issued shares as well as placement price will be determined at end of accelerated bookbuilding process and is expected to be announced on march 3, 2016

* Says net proceeds from capital increase will be used to strengthen equity base for further organic and inorganic growth of group

* Says commitment to offer new shares to institutional investors in an accelerated private placement (accelerated bookbuilding) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)