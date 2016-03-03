FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Freenet hikes 2016 guidance on purchase of Media Broadcast Group
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 3, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Freenet hikes 2016 guidance on purchase of Media Broadcast Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Freenet AG

* FY revenue rose 2.5 percent to 3.118 billion eur

* FY EBITDA 370.2 million eur versus 365.6 million eur year ago

* Says announces dividend proposal of 1.55 euros (previous year: 1.50 euros)

* Pplans to propose a dividend of 1.60 euros for financial year 2016

* Raises group revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow forecast for 2016 based on acquisition of Media Broadcast Group

* Is now aiming for an increase of group revenue in ongoing financial year (previously: slight increase)

* Now sees 2016 EBITDA of slightly above 400 million euros (previously: around 375 million euros)

* Now sees 2016 free cash flow of some 300 million euros (previously: around 285 million euros

* Says confirms its current financing strategy and is maintaining its goals of a target corridor of 1.0 to 2.5 as debt factor

* Affirms goals for interest cover of at least 5, liquidity reserve of around 100 million euros, equity ratio of more than 50 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
