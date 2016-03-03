BRIEF-CRH earnings up 35 pct to 2.2 bln eur, ahead of recent guidance

March 3 (Reuters) - Crh Plc

* Total dividend 0.625 eurper share, final dividend 0.44 eurper share

* FY pretax profit 1.033 billion eur versus 761 million eur year ago

* FY sales of eur 23.6 billion, 25% ahead of 2014; continuing operations up 17%

* EBITDA up 35% to eur 2.2 billion, ahead of November guidance

* Well on track to restoring debt metrics to normalised levels during 2016

* Believe 2016 will be a year of continued growth for group

* Backdrop in europe is expected to be broadly stable in 2016, although there are regional variations Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)