#Earnings Season
March 3, 2016 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cobham expects an earnings bias to second half of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Cobham Plc :

* FY underlying pretax profit 280 million stg versus 257 million stg year ago

* FY order intake £2,148m versus £1,908m a year ago

* FY revenue £2,072m versus £1,852m a year ago

* FY profit before tax £280m versus £257m a year ago

* FY group order intake up 13% and book-to-bill of 1.04x

* Total dividend up 5 percent to 11.18 penceper share

* Final dividend 8.13 pence per share

* In 2016, we anticipate that trading in our defence and security portfolio will be stable

* We expect an earnings bias to second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

