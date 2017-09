March 4 (Reuters) - Peach Property Group AG :

* Sells Gretag property in Regensdorf near Zurich

* Transaction expected to be completed by end of march 2016

* Sale will generate payback of around 70 million Swiss francs or more than 14 francs per share for Peach Property Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)