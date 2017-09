March 4 (Reuters) - WPP Plc

* Final dividend up 8.3 percent to 28.78 penceper share

* Fy operating profit 1.632 billion stg

* Fy pretax profit rose 2.8 percent to 1.493 billion stg

* Total dividend up 17 percent to 44.69 penceper share

* Fy diluted heps of 93.6p

* FY net sales margin up 0.2 margin points to an industry leading 16.9%

* Targets like-for-like revenue growth of well over 3% and net sales growth of over 3% for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: