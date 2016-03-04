FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon buys remaining 33 pct of shares in Nord Senja Laks for NOK 70 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2016 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon buys remaining 33 pct of shares in Nord Senja Laks for NOK 70 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Norway Royal Salmon (NRS) acquires remaining outstanding shares in Nord Senja Laks AS for a cash consideration of NOK 70 million ($8.2 mln).

* Acquires 135 shares in Nord Senja Laks AS, corresponding to 33.3 pct of the outstanding shares.

* Following the Transaction, NRS will own 100 pct of the shares in Nord Senja Laks AS.

* Nord Senja Laks owns five farming licenses and is part of NRS Region North located on Senja in Troms.

* The total harvest volume for Nord Senja Laks in 2015 was 4,415 tonnes.

* The Transaction indirectly corresponds to an acquisition of 1.67 farming licenses including biomass and fixed assets. This yields an enterprise value per license of approximately NOK 51 million.

* The Transaction fortifies NRS’s position in Troms, an important future growth area for the fish farming industry.

* The Transaction, including transfer of assets, is expected to close on 10 March 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.