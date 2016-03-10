BRIEF-Hiscox to sell Hong kong division of DirectAsia to Well Link

March 10 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd

* Hiscox group agrees to sell the Hong Kong division of DirectAsia business to WellLink

* Hiscox group to focus future growth strategy of directasia on Singapore and Thailand

* Transaction is subject to regulatory approval from the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance in Hong Kong.

* The Hong Kong division of DirectAsia was established in 2012 and generated $8 million of GWP in 2015, serves 29,000 customers and employs 40 people.

* Its primary business is motor, with ancillary lines in travel.

* Its new owner, Well Link Group Holdings Limited, is backed by an investor group with interests in insurance broking, corporate and customer finance, securities and futures brokerage, and asset management.