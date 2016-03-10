FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hiscox to sell Hong kong division of DirectAsia to Well Link
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2016 / 7:12 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hiscox to sell Hong kong division of DirectAsia to Well Link

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd

* Hiscox group agrees to sell the Hong Kong division of DirectAsia business to WellLink

* Hiscox group to focus future growth strategy of directasia on Singapore and Thailand

* Transaction is subject to regulatory approval from the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance in Hong Kong.

* The Hong Kong division of DirectAsia was established in 2012 and generated $8 million of GWP in 2015, serves 29,000 customers and employs 40 people.

* Its primary business is motor, with ancillary lines in travel.

* Its new owner, Well Link Group Holdings Limited, is backed by an investor group with interests in insurance broking, corporate and customer finance, securities and futures brokerage, and asset management. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.