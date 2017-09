March 10 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc

* FY revenue 262.6 million eur versus 292.7 million eur year ago

* FY operating profit decreased 22.3 pct to eur 41.7 million (2014: eur 53.6 million)

* Proposed final dividend of eur 0.0455 per share giving total 2015 dividend of eur 0.058 per share, a 55 pct increase on 2014