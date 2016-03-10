FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aviva 2015 operating profit rises 20 pct to 2.7 bln stg
March 10, 2016 / 7:12 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aviva 2015 operating profit rises 20 pct to 2.7 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* Total dividend up 15 percent to 20.8 penceper share

* Final results: part 1 of 5

* operating profits 2,3 are up 20% to £2.7 billion

* value of new business increased 24%

* friends life integration expected to provide £1.2 billion of capital benefits, leading to £1.0 billion of additional remittances over next 3 yearssolvency ii ratio 1 of 180%

* Fy profit after tax 1.079 billion stg

* we expect to achieve our target of £225 million integration synergies in 2016, one year ahead of schedule

* combined ratio 3 in our general insurance business improved to 94.6%

* board has decided to increase final dividend per share 15% to 14.05p Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
