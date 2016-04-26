FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MBB SE Q1 revenues up 30 pct at 78.2 million euros
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MBB SE Q1 revenues up 30 pct at 78.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - MBB SE :

* Increases revenues by 30 pct to 78.2 million euros and reports 56 cent EPS in a very good first quarter 2016

* Board of MBB will propose another increased dividend payment in amount of 0.59 euros per share entitled for fiscal year 2015

* Q1 EBITDA increased by 21.1 pct to 7.8 million euros (previous year: 6.4 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated earnings amounted to 3.7 million euros compared to 3.1 million euros in previous three months period

* Results underpin increasingly conservative looking forecast of 300 million euros of revenues and 2 euros of EPS for fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.