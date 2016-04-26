FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group agrees with Resilux on Airolux ownership
April 26, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Airopack Technology Group AG :

* Airopack Technology Group reaches an agreement with Resilux to take full ownership of Airolux

* ATG to acquire Resilux’s 50 pct stake in Airolux joint venture

* ATG will pay a cash consideration of 25 million euros ($28.15 million) to acquire Resilux’s 50 pct stake in Airolux

* Will also repay Resilux’s outstanding shareholder loans and financial debts to Airolux of around 37 million euros

* Will enter into a global preferred supply agreement with Resilux

* Will commence preparation for a share capital increase to implement its strategic partnership with Apollo Global Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

