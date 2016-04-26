BRIEF-Boohoo year profit up 42 pct, confident outlook

April 26 (Reuters) - Boohoo.Com Plc

* FY revenue rose 40 percent to 195.4 million stg

* Adjusted EBITDA £18.7 million, up 32%

* Profit before tax 15.674 million stg versus 11.068 million stg, +42%

* We have had an encouraging start to 2017 financial year

* We currently anticipate sales growth of c.25% for financial year, in line with current market expectations

* We will continue to look at opportunities to invest in incremental growth, which may impact margins on a short term basis

* We will look to maintain EBITDA margins at similar levels to financial year just ended (in line with market expectations)