BRIEF-Atoss Software: outlook for company's continuing development in FY 2016 remains positive

April 26 (Reuters) - Atoss Software AG :

* Dividend payment of 2.80 euros ($3.17)per share approved; continued growth in 2016

* Outlook for company’s continuing development in financial year 2016 remains positive

* Once again expects cost structure to remain generally unchanged, with sales and earnings developing on a par with past years’s growth rates within a bandwidth of +/- 3 pct and EBIT margin around 25 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)