BRIEF-Top shareholders to sell holding in McCarthy & Stone - Bookrunner

April 26 (Reuters) - Bookrunner
* Proposed placing of shares in McCarthy & Stone Plc
* Funds Managed By Anchorage Capital Group, TPG Special Situations Partners, others announce intention to sell about 75 mln shares - Bookrunner
* Goldman Sachs European Special Situations, Strategic Value Partners and other shareholders to sell shares in McCarthy & Stone - Bookrunner
* Placing shares represent approximately 14% of McCarthy & Stone’s issued share capital - Bookrunner
* Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies acting as joint bookrunners - Bookrunner