April 26, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Top shareholders to sell holding in McCarthy & Stone - Bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Bookrunner

* Proposed placing of shares in McCarthy & Stone Plc

* Funds Managed By Anchorage Capital Group, TPG Special Situations Partners, others announce intention to sell about 75 mln shares - Bookrunner

* Goldman Sachs European Special Situations, Strategic Value Partners and other shareholders to sell shares in McCarthy & Stone - Bookrunner

* Placing shares represent approximately 14% of McCarthy & Stone’s issued share capital - Bookrunner

* Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies acting as joint bookrunners - Bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
