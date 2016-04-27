FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comdirect Bank Q1 profit 88.7 mln euros
April 27, 2016 / 5:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Comdirect Bank Q1 profit 88.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Comdirect Bank AG :

* Generates 23.7 million euros ($26.77 million)pre-tax profit in the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 profit 88.7 million euros

* Q2 outlook: consumer loan, new corporate design, market launch of comdirect trading app and bonus scheme

* Total income in first three months amounted to 88.7 million euros, 9.5 pct below exceptional value of previous year’s quarter at 98.1 mln euros

* Q1 net interest income after provisions for possible loan losses fell 9.0 pct to 32.0 mln euros (previous year: 35.2 mln euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8852 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

