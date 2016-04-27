FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Foxtons sees challenging first half
April 27, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Foxtons sees challenging first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Foxtons Group Plc

* Q1 revenue rose 16.2 percent to 38.4 million stg

* Total group revenue for quarter was £38.4m, up 16.2% compared with Q1 last year

* Resulting from a significant increase in transactions completing before introduction in april of 3% stamp duty surcharge

* Sales pipeline for Q2 is therefore lower than prior year

* Expect first half of year to be challenging with a reduced sales pipeline entering into Q2

* Expansion strategy remains on track as we continue to increase our market share in outer london Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
