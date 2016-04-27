FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Isra Vision receives large-scale order, comments on outlook
April 27, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Isra Vision receives large-scale order, comments on outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Isra Vision AG :

* Strategic large-scale order underscores Isra’s growth targets for the financial year and confirms strong market position

* Receives a large-scale order for the quality assurance of glass products

* Order encompasses a total volume of several million euros

* Once again plans an additional profitable revenue growth in low double-digit percentage range for present 2015/2016 financial year

* In terms of profits, plans provide for further optimization of margins, while at least maintaining current high level in 2015/2016

* Plans on reaching revenue goal of 150 million euros ($169.62 million) in medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

