BRIEF-Kontron Q1 revenue down 9.1 pct to 89.5 mln euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Kontron AG :

* Shows seasonally subdued start to 2016, annual guidance confirmed

* Q1 revenue fell 9.1 percent to 89.5 million euros ($101.44 million)

* Anticipates revenues between 460 million - 480 million euros for year, as well as a gross margin in excess of 25 pct

* EBIT margin adjusted for restructuring cost and non-recurring effects is expected within a corridor of 3 pct to 5 pct in 2016

* Q1 order intake down 8.9 pct to 79.9 million euros

* Q1 EBIT adjusted for restructuring cost was down 2.7 million euros at -4.9 million euros