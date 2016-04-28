FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-German Siltronic lowers 2016 sales forecast
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
April 28, 2016 / 5:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-German Siltronic lowers 2016 sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - Siltronic Ag

* Siltronic reports slightly better sales than expected in Q1 of 2016

* Says sales forecast for 2016 as a whole: year-on-year decrease in low to medium single-digit percentage range

* Says at 220.6 million euros ($250.03 million), sales were up by 2.5 percent on Q4 of 2015 (215.3 million euros) but down on very strong Q1 of 2015

* Says ebitda amounted to 23.6 million euros

* Says net result for period came to a net loss of eur 11.5 million euros

* Says company still expects EBITDA margin for full year 2016 to slightly improve compared to 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8823 euros)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.