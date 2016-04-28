FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galliford Try extends Urban Vision partnership, wins contracts
April 28, 2016 / 6:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Galliford Try extends Urban Vision partnership, wins contracts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Plc

* Infrastructure division has, in joint venture with Capita , extended its Urban Vision partnership with Salford City Council

* Three-year extension to the Urban Vision partnership worth up to £90 million in total, of which Galliford Try anticipates seeing revenues of £30 million

* Also been appointed to a new infrastructure services framework worth a total between £900 million and £1.2 billion over four years, for the North East Purchasing Organisation (NEPO) which represents 12 local authorities in the region

* Galliford Try allocated to five lots namely infrastructure works above £5 million, highways work above £5 million, marine and coastal works above £1 million, highways structures above £5 million and public realm works above £1 million

* Has also been appointed to the civil engineering framework operated by South Tyneside Council which is anticipated to generate about £20 million of business over its three-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

