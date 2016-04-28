BRIEF-Addlife's rights issue fully subscribed

April 28 (Reuters) - Adlife AB :

* Addlife’s rights issue fully subscribed

* Rights issue with preferential rights for company’s shareholders has been fully subscribed

* Final count shows that 199,360 shares of class A and 4.7 million shares of class B, corresponding to about 98.8 percent of offered shares, were subscribed for with subscription rights

* Through rights issue Addlife will receive proceeds amounting to about 300 million Swedish crowns ($37.24 million) before deduction of issue costs